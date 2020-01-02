Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Martin Scorsese Has Only Seen Clips of 'Joker' - Here's What He Thinks of the Film So Far!

Just Jared Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Martin Scorsese isn’t in a rush to see Joker. The acclaimed director, who made headlines criticizing Marvel films for not being “cinema,” weighed in on the popular Todd Phillips movie. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Martin Scorsese “I saw clips of it. I know it. So it’s like, why do I need to? [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Irishman on Netflix - Groundbreaking Visual Effects [Video]The Irishman on Netflix - Groundbreaking Visual Effects

Check out the official "Groundbreaking Visual Effects" featurette for the Netflix movie The Irishman starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel and Ray..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 13:01Published

Robert De Niro Honours Martin Scorsese At 2020 PSFF [Video]Robert De Niro Honours Martin Scorsese At 2020 PSFF

Robert De Niro takes the stage at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival to honour his friend and longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese with the Sonny Bono Visionary Award for his work on..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Robert De Niro pays tribute to Martin Scorsese

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Robert De Niro paid tribute to legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese while presenting him with an award at the Palm Springs...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.