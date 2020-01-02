Golden Globes 2020: What we know and what we predict

Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...
The Golden Globes are just days away, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday (Jan. 2) its high-profile presenters for the... Billboard.com Also reported by •The Verge •E! Online •Just Jared •Just Jared Jr