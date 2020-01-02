Global  

Golden Globes 2020: What we know and what we predict

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Stars get the green treatment at the Golden Globes 2020 as the event gets environmentally friendly. Predictions are shared on who will take home a statue.
News video: Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook

Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook 01:01

 Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...

Golden Globes Kick Off Award Season Sunday, Road Closures Start Friday [Video]Golden Globes Kick Off Award Season Sunday, Road Closures Start Friday

The Golden Globe Awards are not until Sunday, but road closures near the Beverly Hilton are set to begin Friday night and will last until Monday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:29

Between The Streams | Digital Trends Live 1.03.20 [Video]Between The Streams | Digital Trends Live 1.03.20

The Golden Globes are this Sunday. According to a report, Netflix's 'The Witcher' is more popular than Disney's 'The Mandalorian.' Apple TV signs ex-HBO boss Richard Plepler to an exclusive 5-year..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 10:20


Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Jonas, Ansel Elgort, Dakota Fanning & More to Present at 2020 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are just days away, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday (Jan. 2) its high-profile presenters for the...
Billboard.com

Golden Globes Party Preview 2020: Here Are Hollywood’s Top Invites

Golden Globes Party Preview 2020: Here Are Hollywood’s Top InvitesWith the Golden Globes scheduled for January 5, 2020, it hasn’t been easy for Hollywood’s party planners to find times for big bashes post-New Year’s...
The Wrap

