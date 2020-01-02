Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Unredacted Emails Reportedly Reveal ‘Clear Direction’ From Trump on Ukraine

Mediaite Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The order to keep a freeze on aid to the Ukraine came directly from President Donald Trump, according to an official from the Office of Management and Budget. That tidbit was just one of the revelations made in once redacted documents reviewed by Just Security who published their findings in an exclusive report on Thursday. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Trump Admin Threatened Presidential Veto Over Ukraine Aid Language In Spending Package [Video]Report: Trump Admin Threatened Presidential Veto Over Ukraine Aid Language In Spending Package

The Washington Post reports the Trump administration threatened a presidential veto over language concerning Ukraine aid in the spending package.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published

Dems Announce 2 Articles of Impeachment Against Trump [Video]Dems Announce 2 Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Dems Announce 2 Articles of Impeachment Against Trump. The articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump were announced by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Tuesday..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment: Unredacted emails reveal order to withhold Ukraine aid came directly from president, report says

The decision to hold $391 million in military assistance came at "clear direction" of Donald Trump, said a top official
Independent Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS News

New Report Details Internal Trump Admin Scrambling Over Push to Halt Ukraine Aid: ‘I Am Speechless’

A new report from the New York Times this afternoon gives another behind-the-scenes look at the internal scrambling within the Trump White House and the Pentagon...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.