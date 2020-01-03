Global  

Lucy Hale Shares Positive Thoughts For 2020 on Instagram

Just Jared Jr Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Lucy Hale heads back to her car after running a few errands in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon (January 2). The 30-year-old actress just returned from hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York City and got in her first workout of the year at a local gym. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
