Lucy Hale Shares Positive Thoughts For 2020 on Instagram

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lucy Hale heads back to her car after running a few errands in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon (January 2). The 30-year-old actress just returned from hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York City and got in her first workout of the year at a local gym. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...] 👓 View full article

