Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Gets Genie on Disney Character Instagram Filter

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Robin Williams‘ daughter Zelda Williams matched with the Genie while trying out the popular “Which Disney character are you?” filter on Instagram. The 30-year-old actress’s late father famously voiced Genie in the classic 1992 animated film. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zelda Williams “Y’all…” Zelda Williams captioned the Twitter video below. Watch it [...]
News video: Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married

Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married 00:34

 Michelle Williams is engaged to "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail, and the two are expecting a baby. Williams who was formerly married to the late actor Heath Ledger is best known for her role in Dawson's Creek. Kail is a four-time Oscar nominee and a Tony Award-winning director of the smash Broadway...

Robbie Williams: 'My daughter is a better singer than me' [Video]Robbie Williams: 'My daughter is a better singer than me'

Robbie Williams has said he believes his eldest daughter Teddy is destined for a career in music.

Serena Williams Names Her Ponytail 'Trixie' [Video]Serena Williams Names Her Ponytail 'Trixie'

There's never a time Serena Williams is not living her best life, but the past couple of days have seemed especially enviable. Seemingly always working — whether she's on the tennis court, behind the..

Annie LeBlanc, Kenzie Ziegler, Madisyn Shipman & More Have The Most Hilarious Reactions To The Disney Filter on Instagram

Annie LeBlanc, Kenzie Ziegler, and Madisyn Shipman are just a few of the stars who have used the cool new Walt Disney filter on Instagram. The filter was created...
Just Jared Jr

