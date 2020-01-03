Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ricky Gervais defends free speech: People being offended is 'the lesser of two evils'

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Comedian Ricky Gervais offered a strong defense of free speech as he readies to return as the host of the Golden Globe Awards this Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ricky Gervais 'didn't mean to upset Tim Allen' at the 2011 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais 'didn't mean to upset Tim Allen' at the 2011 Golden Globes 00:44

 Ricky Gervais has shared that he regrets poking fun at Tim Allen at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards, because the Toy Story star took the joke the wrong way.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ricky Gervais Offends Hollywood At Golden Globe Awards [Video]Ricky Gervais Offends Hollywood At Golden Globe Awards

Comedian Ricky Gervais dragged Hollywood for its politics, racism, and more in his opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published

Top 10 Savage Ricky Gervais Insults [Video]Top 10 Savage Ricky Gervais Insults

You haven’t been roasted until you’ve encountered Ricky Gervais. For this list, we’re looking at the most brutal and hilarious insults that the comedian has taken at stars while hosting the..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jonathan Pryce Doesn’t Seem Amused by Ricky Gervais’ ‘Two Popes’ Joke at Golden Globes 2020

Ricky Gervais made plenty of jokes at Hollywood’s expense at the 2020 Golden Globes – although not everyone necessarily seemed to be laughing. At a point...
Just Jared

Ricky Gervais Defends Controversial Jokes Ahead of Golden Globes Return: ‘Offense is the Collateral Damage of Free Speech’

British comedian *Ricky Gervais* defended the sharper elements of comedy as he spoke to a reporter about the material he's preparing for the Golden Globes next...
Mediaite Also reported by •E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FPCtweets

FPC Ricky Gervais defends free speech: People being offended is 'the lesser of two evils' https://t.co/hemOo6IVfu #FoxNews 2 days ago

deenie7940

Deenie Ricky Gervais defends free speech: People being offended is 'the lesser of two evils' - Fox News https://t.co/peutucxAuG 3 days ago

MediaWatchUS

Media Watch New from Mediaite → Ricky Gervais Defends Controversial Jokes Ahead of Golden Globes Return: ‘Offense is the Collat… https://t.co/08y2NIrLmA 3 days ago

steve77ha

steve hamilton Ricky Gervais defends free speech: People being offended is 'the lesser of two evils' https://t.co/lZ7TjNYweM #FoxNews 3 days ago

warlock012

warlock012 Ricky Gervais defends free speech: People being offended is 'the lesser of two evils' https://t.co/NDUjiHR8L1 https://t.co/EmM59G3ml8 3 days ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Ricky Gervais defends free speech: People being offended is ‘the lesser of two evils’ | Fox News https://t.co/nG6wvqsCdH 3 days ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Ricky Gervais defends free speech: People being offended is 'the lesser of two evils'" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/QUnEnbEFrI 3 days ago

patti_mint

PepperMintPatti Ricky Gervais defends free speech: People being offended is 'the lesser of two evils' https://t.co/rLVMxdycFe #FoxNews 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.