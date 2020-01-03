Global  

Donnie Wahlberg Surprises IHOP Waitress With $2020 Tip

Friday, 3 January 2020
Wife Jenny McCarthy reveals through a Twitter post that the former New Kids On The Block member joined the 2020 tip challenge after a breakfast at a restaurant in St. Charles, Illinois.
News video: Donnie Wahlberg surprises waitress with New Year $2,020 tip

Donnie Wahlberg surprises waitress with New Year $2,020 tip 00:37

 New Kids On The Block star Donnie Wahlberg was clearly feeling generous as 2020 rolled around as he gave a diner waitress a a $2,000 dollar tip!

