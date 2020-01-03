Global  

Capsule movie reviews, Dec. 29

SFGate Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
*1917* Cinematographically, this is a great film, a World War I movie involving scores of characters, shot over a wide expanse, that gives the illusion of having been done in just one take. But the movie is overlong and not especially gripping, and the strategy of one-shot done in real-time might not have been ideal for this story. Still, it’s so well-done that it’s worth seeing, or almost worth seeing. (R. 119 minutes.)—M.LaSalle

*A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood* Not a biography of children’s TV pioneer Mister Rogers, but rather a fable about his place in people’s lives, this tells a mostly fictional story, about a cynical magazine writer whose life is changed by meeting and getting to know Fred Rogers. It’s a smart approach and a sensitive well-made film, with Tom Hanks, at his best, radiating a decidedly not-corny benevolence. (PG. 108 minutes.)—M.LaSalle

*A Hidden Life* The latest from Terrence Malick tells the fact-based story of a real-life Austrian conscientious objector during World War II, who refused to take a loyalty oath to Adolf Hitler. The filmmaking is devotional, ecstatic, distinct and moving, but the movie is nonetheless at least 40 minutes too long. (PG-13. 174 minutes.)—M.LaSalle

*Bombshell* The toxic culture of Fox News is explored in this brisk drama, starring Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as Kayla, a fictional young woman just starting...
