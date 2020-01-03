Capsule movie reviews, Dec. 29

Friday, 3 January 2020 () *1917* Cinematographically, this is a great film, a World War I movie involving scores of characters, shot over a wide expanse, that gives the illusion of having been done in just one take. But the movie is overlong and not especially gripping, and the strategy of one-shot done in real-time might not have been ideal for this story. Still, it’s so well-done that it’s worth seeing, or almost worth seeing. (R. 119 minutes.)—M.LaSalle
*A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood* Not a biography of children’s TV pioneer Mister Rogers, but rather a fable about his place in people’s lives, this tells a mostly fictional story, about a cynical magazine writer whose life is changed by meeting and getting to know Fred Rogers. It’s a smart approach and a sensitive well-made film, with Tom Hanks, at his best, radiating a decidedly not-corny benevolence. (PG. 108 minutes.)—M.LaSalle
*A Hidden Life* The latest from Terrence Malick tells the fact-based story of a real-life Austrian conscientious objector during World War II, who refused to take a loyalty oath to Adolf Hitler. The filmmaking is devotional, ecstatic, distinct and moving, but the movie is nonetheless at least 40 minutes too long. (PG-13. 174 minutes.)—M.LaSalle
*Bombshell* The toxic culture of Fox News is explored in this brisk drama, starring Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as Kayla, a fictional young woman just starting...
When you add up all the elements of a wedding - the planning, the families merging, last minute pressures, the expectations - the whole thing can be fascinating to watch as an outsider. That's why we love wedding movies! Our film critic Ryan Jay is here for Wedding Week to share some of his favorite...