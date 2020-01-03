A California punk band played a guerilla gig at Denny's. Green Day paid $2,000 for the damages. Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )





“I came for the senior citizen special,” he cried out. "They tell me that special tonight is WACKO!” Punk isn’t dead — it’s just hanging out at a Denny’s in Santa Ana, apparently.Though the 24-hour diner chain is a prime location for post-gig gatherings across the country, a 17-year-old DIY promoter has garnered widespread attention after making the decision to forego the divide altogether, booking Long Beach hardcore punk band WACKO to play a sold-out show at the Denny’s on Bristol Street last weekend.The show — the first high school senior Bryson Del Valle had ever put on — began as the crowd chanted the restaurant’s name. An iconic introduction from the father of the band's bass player followed:“I came for the senior citizen special,” he cried out. "They tell me that special tonight is WACKO!” 👓 View full article

