'Jeopardy!'s' Alex Trebek says he will need 30 seconds for exit on final episode: 'I will say my goodbyes'

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020
“Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek already has some idea of what he is going to tell the show's audience on the day of his final taping, whenever that may be. 
 'JEOPARDY!' is coming to ABC prime-time in a multiple consecutive night event with 'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time'! Hosted by Alex Trebek, this epic television event brings together the three highest money winners in the long-running game show's history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James...

Alex Trebek shares what fans can expect from the "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" special, in which the show's top winners -- Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer -- will compete

Trebek will receive the Icon Award at the March event, which will be held in Toronto.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he’s already rehearsed what he’s going to say to the audience on his final show, whenever that may...
The 79-year-old says in a preview for 'What is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show', that he has already rehearsed his final moment on the show.
