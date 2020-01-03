Global  

Aaliyah's Ex Damon Dash Dubs Her 'Sacrificial Lamb' in Drama Over R. Kelly Marriage

AceShowbiz Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
In his interview for Lifetime's documentary 'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning', the record executive reveals the late singer wanted nothing to do with Kelly after their marriage was annulled.
News video: Damon Dash Says Aaliyah Wanted to Keep R. Kelly Away After Annulment

