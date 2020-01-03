Global  

Bhumi to make special appearance in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to share screen space with actor Ayushmann Khurrana once again in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".
 Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to share screen space with actor Ayushmann Khurrana once again in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

