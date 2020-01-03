Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda matches with Genie while using Disney character Instagram filter

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, got a sweet surprise while using Instagram.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married

Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married 00:34

 Michelle Williams is engaged to "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail, and the two are expecting a baby. Williams who was formerly married to the late actor Heath Ledger is best known for her role in Dawson's Creek. Kail is a four-time Oscar nominee and a Tony Award-winning director of the smash Broadway...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Robbie Williams: 'My daughter is a better singer than me' [Video]Robbie Williams: 'My daughter is a better singer than me'

Robbie Williams has said he believes his eldest daughter Teddy is destined for a career in music.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Serena Williams' Daughter Judges Her Outfits [Video]Serena Williams' Daughter Judges Her Outfits

Serena Williams' Daughter Judges Her Outfits She has two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. She said the tot looks set for a career in fashion because she already has..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published


Tweets about this

vicky_rocks93

Vicky RT @BuzzFeed: Robin Williams' Daughter Did The Viral Disney Character Filter On Instagram...And Got The Genie https://t.co/70CxbOqs3R 14 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda matches with Genie while using Disney character Instagram filter | Fox News https://t.co/FtBotgJObY 20 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Robin Williams' daughter Zelda matches with Genie while using Disney character Instagram filter… https://t.co/T1yzq1jzpW 22 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @accessonline: #RobinWilliams' memory can still put a smile on daughter Zelda's face 💙 https://t.co/x5TJrPbkPJ 23 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @BuzzFeedCeleb: Robin Williams' Daughter Did The Viral Disney Character Filter On Instagram...And Got The Genie https://t.co/lUWUZImtEz 24 minutes ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Robin Williams' daughter Zelda matches with Genie while using Disney character Instagram filter" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/lCBLaRBwC5 26 minutes ago

LaurenH14394197

Lauren Hernandez RT @Cmckzee: https://t.co/Un0nEk913S @veronicandjelly you're in a buzzfeed? 26 minutes ago

Cmckzee

Cortland Mck https://t.co/Un0nEk913S @veronicandjelly you're in a buzzfeed? 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.