BREAKING: Pentagon Confirms Leading Iran Gen. Soleimani Was Killed at Trump’s Direction

Mediaite Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Pentagon has confirmed that leading Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been killed as part of an airstrike in Baghdad, which was directed by President Donald Trump. In a statement, the Pentagon confirmed U.S. involvement in the strikes, as directed by Trump. At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive […]
News video: Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General 01:26

 Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. . A statement from the...

Pentagon Confirms Iranian Military Leader Killed At Baghdad Airport [Video]Pentagon Confirms Iranian Military Leader Killed At Baghdad Airport

President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Iran's Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

Pentagon says U.S. airstrike killed powerful Iranian general

The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald...
Pentagon confirms killing of Quds Force chief at President Trump's 'directions'

Washington [US], Jan 03 (ANI): Pentagon on Thursday (local time) said it has carried out a "defensive action" at the "direction" of President Donald Trump to...
