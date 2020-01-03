BREAKING: Pentagon Confirms Leading Iran Gen. Soleimani Was Killed at Trump’s Direction
Friday, 3 January 2020 () The Pentagon has confirmed that leading Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been killed as part of an airstrike in Baghdad, which was directed by President Donald Trump. In a statement, the Pentagon confirmed U.S. involvement in the strikes, as directed by Trump. At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive […]
