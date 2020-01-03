Global  

Reese Witherspoon & Son Deacon Are All Smiles at Lunch

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Reese Witherspoon spends some quality time with her son Deacon Phillippe to kick off the New Year! The 43-year-old The Morning Show actress and the 16-year-old Instagram star were spotted grabbing lunch at Le Pain Quotidien on Thursday (January 2) in Brentwood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon They flashed their [...]
