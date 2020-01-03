Global  

Coachella 2020 Lineup Announced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and More to Perform at Music Festival

E! Online Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Pack your flower crowns and SPF. The Coachella lineup is here. Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine were announced as this year's headliners for The Coachella...
Travis Scott Reacts To Kylie Jenner 'Thirst Trap' Photo [Video]Travis Scott Reacts To Kylie Jenner 'Thirst Trap' Photo

Travis Scott seemingly reacted to Kylie Jenner 'thirst trap' selfie. Plus, Kendall Jenner makes more money than Kylie on Instagram?

Kylie Jenner Promotes Travis Scott’s New Album ‘Jackboys’ [Video]Kylie Jenner Promotes Travis Scott’s New Album ‘Jackboys’

Kylie Jenner Promotes Travis Scott’s New Album ‘Jackboys’. Jenner recently took to social media to give a shoutout to her ex, Travis Scott, and promote his latest project, ‘Jackboys.’. Jenner..

Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean Set for Coachella 2020

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup overnight on Thursday (Jan. 2), with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott...
Coachella 2020 - Full Lineup Revealed for Both Weekends!

The official lineup for the 2020 Coachella Music Festival has officially been announced! The festival’s producer Goldenvoice just revealed the lineup for both...
Clarecam2

Clare cam RT @enews: Coachella 2020 Lineup Announced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and More to Perform at Music Festival https://t.co/TOjRmWEoox 10 seconds ago

TheGomezRoom

TheGomezRoom_ RT @ThePopRadar: #Coachella festival lineup has been announced with Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean as headliners.… 6 minutes ago

euniceanne17

Eunice Anne Coachella 2020 Lineup Announced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and More to Perform at Music Festival https://t.co/RSIS2EFvuB 6 minutes ago

milaniolivera

olivera kovacevic RT @THR: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup overnight on Thursday, with Rage Against The Machine, Travi… 8 minutes ago

DJDavidNewsroom

DJ David Newsroom Breaking News: Coachella 2020 Lineup Officially Announced, Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine & Frank Ocean https://t.co/8JFUQGOL9u 13 minutes ago

unbnetwork

Ultrasonic News Bulletin The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup overnight on Thursday (Jan. 2), with Rage Ag… https://t.co/H5buLooH4q 13 minutes ago

WilliaBriggsDDS

WilliamBriggsDDS RT @nbcsandiego: The first Coachella Festival of the new decade officially has a lineup — with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and F… 14 minutes ago

TripBMktg

Trip B Marketing Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean Set for Coachella 2020 https://t.co/UJYbuEjJ38 #celebrities… https://t.co/QatdA9RBAo 15 minutes ago

