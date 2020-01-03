Global  

Miami Megachurch Could Be Breaking IRS Regulations By Allowing Group To Host President Trump

Friday, 3 January 2020
In hopes of gaining support for a 2020 re-election, President Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign event at a South Florida megachurch on Friday.
News video: Trump's Scheduled Visit To Miami Megachurch Could Be Breaking IRS Regulations

Trump's Scheduled Visit To Miami Megachurch Could Be Breaking IRS Regulations 02:43

 CBS4's Amber Diaz explains.

Miami Megachurch’s Pastor Pledged Safety For Immigrants During President Trump’s Event

President Donald Trump will leave his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday to launch his ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ coalition at the King Jesus International...
cbs4.com

Pastor of Miami megachurch hosting Trump rally says illegal immigrants at the event won't be deported

A Miami pastor whose megachurch will host President Trump's rally on Friday pledged undocumented immigrants will not be at risk for deportation if they attend. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

