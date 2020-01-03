Global  

Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean Set for Coachella 2020

Billboard.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup overnight on Thursday (Jan. 2), with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott...
