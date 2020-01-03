Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Congressional Democrats Denounce Killing of Soleimani: Trump is Bringing U.S. to ‘Brink of an Illegal War’

Mediaite Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Congressional Democrats are weighing in on the killing of Iran’s Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at the Baghdad airport. The Pentagon has claimed responsibility in a statement issued shortly after reports of the general’s death. Sen.Tom Udall (D-NM) claimed that Trump is “bringing our […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million

Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million 01:17

 Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million. Trump’s re-election campaign recently announced that they raked in an impressive $46 million during 2019’s fourth quarter. . That is significantly more than Bernie Sanders, who reported $34.5 million, and Pete Buttigieg, who...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump At Brink Of Impeachment [Video]Trump At Brink Of Impeachment

House Democrats took Trump to the brink of impeachment when they approved two charges against him. The charges are over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. A..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

TBT: Trump Predicted in 2011 That Obama Would Start War With Iran to Get Reelected

The Pentagon has confirmed that the United States is responsible for the airstrike at the Baghdad airport that took the life of top Iranian General Qassem...
Mediaite

Democrats call U.S. killing of Iran general ‘reckless’

The former vice president joined other Democratic White House hopefuls in criticizing Mr. Trump’s order, saying it could leave the U.S. “on the brink of a...
Hindu


Tweets about this

hope_american

🇺🇸 American Hope 🇨🇱⭐⭐⭐ RT @GregNorberg: Dems who supported billions for Iranian terrorists who killed hundreds of American soldiers are now attacking Trump for or… 1 minute ago

Jtadam__21

Linda Kelley RT @marklevinshow: 2. Now these Democrats are giving aid and comfort to Iran, our enemy!  Is there not one patriot among them? https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

jhaleyj56

Jerry RT @chesleydohl: Congressional Democrats Denounce Killing of Soleimani. Well, then, that's all the proof you need to know it was the right… 2 minutes ago

jstaffel1

joelstaffelx. no DM RT @Elvis_Trump: @marklevinshow CNN BREAKING NEWS: Democrats Mourn The Loss Of Yet Another Astute Religious Scholar https://t.co/V2TnxNPlUx 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.