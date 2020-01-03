Congressional Democrats Denounce Killing of Soleimani: Trump is Bringing U.S. to ‘Brink of an Illegal War’

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Congressional Democrats are weighing in on the killing of Iran’s Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at the Baghdad airport. The Pentagon has claimed responsibility in a statement issued shortly after reports of the general’s death. Sen.Tom Udall (D-NM) claimed that Trump is “bringing our […] 👓 View full article

