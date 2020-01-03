Global  

Coachella 2020: Travis Scott Among Headliners, BIG BANG to Make Their Comeback

AceShowbiz Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Joining the 'Sicko Mode' rapper as the headliners at the annual music festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, are Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean.
News video: Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean to headline Coachella

Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean to headline Coachella 01:15

 Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, and Frank Ocean are to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next year, with the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Big Sean, Charli XCX, Lana Del Rey, and FKA Twigs also set to perform at the event.

Coachella 2020 lineup: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine headline

The months-long guessing game is over. Check out the headliners at Coachella 2020, happening this April.
USATODAY.com

