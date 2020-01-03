Global  

Maisie Williams Reveals She Fell in Love in 2019

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Maisie Williams is opening up to her fans with an inspiring message about her 2019 and how she learned to love herself, while also falling in love with boyfriend Reuben Selby. It was a big year for the 22-year-old actress following the ending of her HBO series Game of Thrones. “this year was the best. [...]
News video: Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams In 'The New Mutants' New Trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams In 'The New Mutants' New Trailer 02:28

 Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Antonio Banderas, Charlie Heaton and more star in this new trailer for 'The New Mutants'. Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. This trailer is in...

The New Mutants - Official Trailer [Video]The New Mutants - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the X-Men movie The New Mutants starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga! Release Date: April 3, 2020 The..

Holiday Rush movie [Video]Holiday Rush movie

Holiday Rush movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom (La La Anthony). Unfortunately, the..

Maisie Williams Posts Inspiring Message About What She Accomplished in 2019

Not only did Maisie Williams learn how to learn herself in 2019, she also fell in love with boyfriend Reuben Selby. The 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress...
Just Jared Jr

See Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane in the First Trailer For 'The New Mutants'

The first trailer for The New Mutants is finally here! Maisie Williams stars in the upcoming flick alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu...
Just Jared Jr

