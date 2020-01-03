Maisie Williams Reveals She Fell in Love in 2019

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Maisie Williams is opening up to her fans with an inspiring message about her 2019 and how she learned to love herself, while also falling in love with boyfriend Reuben Selby. It was a big year for the 22-year-old actress following the ending of her HBO series Game of Thrones. “this year was the best. [...] 👓 View full article

