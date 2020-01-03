Global  

Salma Hayek Presents Antonio Banderas With International Star Award at Palm Springs Gala

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas team up at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala! The 53-year-old Grown Ups actress and the 59-year-old Pain and Glory actor stepped out for the event held at Palm Springs Convention Center on Thursday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif. Salma presented Antonio with the International Star [...]
News video: Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional At 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional At 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival 01:32

 ”Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez gets emotional while accepting the Spotlight Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival. Plus, ET Canada brings you more highlights from the star-studded event.

