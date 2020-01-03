Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic engagement: Is Elli AvrRam hurting?

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

On the first day of the New Year 2020, cricketer Hardik Pandya took everyone by surprise as he announced his engagement with Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic. Ever since, a lot of wishes have been bestowed upon the couple on social media, but it was actress Urvashi Rautela's comment which grabbed the maximum eyeballs when she... On the first day of the New Year 2020, cricketer Hardik Pandya took everyone by surprise as he announced his engagement with Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic. Ever since, a lot of wishes have been bestowed upon the couple on social media, but it was actress Urvashi Rautela's comment which grabbed the maximum eyeballs when she 👓 View full article

