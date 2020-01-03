Global  

Mission Mangal releases in Hong Kong with Cantonese subtitles

Mid-Day Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared a poster of the 'Mission Mangal' film on his social media account as the movie is now up for the theatrical run in Hong Kong.

The 52-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share the news with a poster for local viewers and wrote feeling proud: "#MissionMangal is now running with Cantonese...
