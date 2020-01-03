Coolie No. 1 new poster: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan as the newly married couple
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is paired opposite to Sara Ali Khan in the new upcoming comedy film 'Coolie No. 1', has welcomed the New Year with a rather new still from the flick. The 'Kalank' actor shared the new promotional picture on Twitter handle and wrote, "Naye saal pe naya photo toh banta hai na... Aa raha hoon apni...
Alia Bhatt’s First Pic With Ranbir Kapoor Out, Alia Bhatt’s First Pic With Ranbir Kapoor Out, Sara Ali Khan's Vacation Pictures, Hardik Pandya Engaged and Hardik Pandya getting engaged are amongst the top 10 news of the day. Watch video.