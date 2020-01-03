Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coolie No. 1 new poster: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan as the newly married couple

Mid-Day Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is paired opposite to Sara Ali Khan in the new upcoming comedy film 'Coolie No. 1', has welcomed the New Year with a rather new still from the flick. The 'Kalank' actor shared the new promotional picture on Twitter handle and wrote, "Naye saal pe naya photo toh banta hai na... Aa raha hoon apni...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Alia & Ranbir's New Year Picture, Sara Ali Khan's Vacation, Hardik Pandya Engaged | Top 10 News

Alia & Ranbir's New Year Picture, Sara Ali Khan's Vacation, Hardik Pandya Engaged | Top 10 News 03:39

 Alia Bhatt’s First Pic With Ranbir Kapoor Out, Alia Bhatt’s First Pic With Ranbir Kapoor Out, Sara Ali Khan's Vacation Pictures, Hardik Pandya Engaged and Hardik Pandya getting engaged are amongst the top 10 news of the day. Watch video.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Warm January Weather Breaks Records In New York City [Video]Warm January Weather Breaks Records In New York City

Saturday's warm weather made the record books. The high in New York City was 69 degrees, six degrees higher than the previous record; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published

People Across Region Enjoying Break From Winter Chill [Video]People Across Region Enjoying Break From Winter Chill

It certainly didn't feel like January on Saturday, and plenty of people spent the day outdoors, enjoying the break from winter; CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are all smiles in new glimpse from 'Coolie No 1'

The much intriguing poster shared by Varun Dhawan has him lifting Sara Ali Khan in his arms and striking for a pose for the click and is all smiles.
Zee News

Trending Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak vs Mastani and Padmaavati, the inspiration behind Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D look

From Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to Urvashi Rautela's reaction on ex Hardik Pandya's engagement and Mahira Sharma slapping Paras Chhabra on...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.