'Bhuj The Pride Of India' first look: Presenting Ajay Devgn as IAF officer Vijay Karnik

Zee News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
 Ajay Devgn has totally impressed the internet and us with his look from forthcoming film 'Bhuj The Pride Of India'.
Recent related news from verified sources

Bhuj: The Pride of India first look: Ajay Devgn as IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik looks damn impressive

Ajay Devgn's Bhuj The Pride of India also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on August...
Bollywood Life

Bhuj The Pride of India first look: Ajay Devgn is an Air Force Officer


Indian Express

