Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Justin Bieber: 'Yummy' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Justin Bieber‘s new song “Yummy” is out NOW! The 25-year-old singer released the highly anticipated track on Friday (January 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber “December 31 noon… January 3… January 4 noon… #2020,” Justin previously teased. Justin recently revealed in a YouTube trailer that he will also be dropping a [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Justin Bieber Launching YouTube Docuseries 'Seasons'

Justin Bieber Launching YouTube Docuseries 'Seasons' 00:59

 Justin Bieber Launching YouTube Docuseries 'Seasons' . Bieber and YouTube announced on Tuesday that a 10-episode series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons,' will debut on Jan. 27. When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber to reveal exclusive footage of his wedding [Video]Justin Bieber to reveal exclusive footage of his wedding

Justin Bieber to reveal exclusive footage of his wedding The star will reveal exclusive unseen footage of his wedding to Hayley Bieber in his new YouTube docuseries. The popstar - who wed the model in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published

Justin Bieber TEASING New Music About Selena Gomez or Hailey Bieber?! [Video]Justin Bieber TEASING New Music About Selena Gomez or Hailey Bieber?!

BELIEBERS!! There is FINALLY some Justin Bieber news we've all been waiting for. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras have the scoop and are filling you in. Justin Bieber is teasing his fans with only a new..

Credit: Hollywire     Duration: 03:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber's 'Yummy': A Long-Awaited Return to the Spotlight & Unlikely R&B Comeback

In late 2013, while embroiled in multiple controversies that threatened to upend his squeaky-clean teen image, Justin Bieber released what still...
Billboard.com

Justin Bieber Gives Inside Look at Comeback In 'Seasons' Trailer - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber is giving fans an inside look at his in his new docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons! The 25-year-old singer just dropped the trailer for his...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

me_jay9

GBHIJAB RT @safewithjustin: good morning, stream #YUMMY by justin bieber and have an amazing weekend! https://t.co/3JB8MLlaR0 58 seconds ago

sprinklesandcu1

Sprinkles And Cupcakes RT @dialaaaaaaa: how ur skin looks when u stream yummy by justin bieber https://t.co/zar7mdHV8v 2 minutes ago

edrewfarrand

festive drew 🦑🎅🏻🎄 stream yummy by justin bieber 3 minutes ago

safewithjustin

tejal good morning, stream #YUMMY by justin bieber and have an amazing weekend! https://t.co/3JB8MLlaR0 3 minutes ago

iamKeithan

KEITHAN RT @RatedRnB: .@justinbieber is bringing back those 'R&Bieber' vibes. Stream his new single "Yummy" now! 🔥 https://t.co/kIANxJnJuz 5 minutes ago

PopKultureArmy

PopKultureArmy @PopCrave @Variety Stream “Yummy” by Justin Bieber. He’s at our knecks..... 6 minutes ago

RatedRnB

Rated R&B .@justinbieber is bringing back those 'R&Bieber' vibes. Stream his new single "Yummy" now! 🔥 https://t.co/kIANxJnJuz 10 minutes ago

versacesglam

ipek RT @consequence: Ahead of his new docuseries Seasons premiering later this month, Justin Bieber has dropped a new song. Stream "Yummy": htt… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.