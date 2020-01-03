Global  

Fans trend 'Katrina Owned The Decade'

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
B-town's A-listed actress Katrina Kaif is the epitome of grace and beauty. She is known for setting trends with her impeccable fashion sense. Lately, the actress has also launched her cosmetic label which is receiving great reviews from her fans and followers. The actress has been winning hearts for her sartorial chances.
