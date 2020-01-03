Global  

Deepika Padukone all set to release the title track of Chhapaak today and we can't wait!

Mid-Day Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
One of the most awaited movies, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak gives us a glimpse into the inspiring storyline with a teaser of its title track which will be out today, on January 3. Chhapaak is the new age inspiration story that galvanizes the youth to come together stand against the wrong, learning from the life story of Malti,...
Credit: IANS INDIA
News video: Deepika Padukone: I don't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk

Deepika Padukone: I don't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk 03:25

 Actress Deepika Padukone does not consider her upcoming release "Chhapaak" to be a risky project, despite the fact that she plays the central role of an acid attack survivor in the real life-inspired film.

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, Gulzar Laxmi Agarwal at song launch event [Video]Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, Gulzar Laxmi Agarwal at song launch event

The title track of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been launched in Mumbai. The title track is composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. While Gulzar penned the song, Arijit Singh sang it.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone consoles sobbing Laxmi Agarwal at title song launch [Video]Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone consoles sobbing Laxmi Agarwal at title song launch

The title track of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been launched in Mumbai. The title track is composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. While Gulzar penned the song, Arijit Singh sang it. Deepika can..

Credit: HT Digital Content


Recent related news from verified sources

Deepika Padukone: I wouldn't be having this title of a 'superstar' if I didn't have the work that allows people to think this way about me [Exclusive]

With such a meteoric rise and given her current standing with the audience, we were eager to know how Deepika Padukone feels about now being one of the biggest...
Bollywood Life

EXCLUSIVE! Deepika on working with Salman

Salman Khan turned 54 today and on this special occasion, the actor also welcomed his niece as Arpita Khan gave birth to a baby girl. While the actor is enjoying...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DaySify

