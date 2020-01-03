Global  

Sam Hunt: 'Sinning With You' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Sam Hunt has dropped his new song “Sinning With You!” The 35-year-old “Body Like a Back Road” singer debuted the track on Friday (January 2). “Sinning With You” was originally supposed to be released on November 22, but Sam‘s DUI arrest moved the new release date to 2020. “It’s a metaphor for a small town [...]
