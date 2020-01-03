Jamie Foxx Joins 'Just Mercy' Author Bryan Stevenson at Palm Springs Gala
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Jamie Foxx looks dapper at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala! The 52-year-old actor hit the red carpet at the event held at Palm Springs Convention Center on Thursday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Foxx He was joined by Bryan Stevenson, the author [...]
Actors Michael B Jordan and Jamie Foxx sat down with GQ and discussed their decade long relationship. These two long time friends cover the first time they met in L.A. during the early 2000s in the NBA..
Hollywood stars Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan have set expectations sky-high and exceeded them with their new Just Mercy movie. The high-profile duo’s... SOHH Also reported by •Just Jared •USATODAY.com •TMZ.com