Photos of Dr. Phil's Bizarre L.A. Home Leave People Baffled

The TV host's Beverly Crest mansion, which is now on sale for for $5.75 million, looks like if 'Tim Burton designed a Las Vegas penthouse on bath salts,' says a Twitter user.



Recent related videos from verified sources A friendly cat has become a local hero after making itself at home in almost every store on a high street - playing with staff a Meet Mary Paw-tas - a friendly cat that makes itself at home in almost every store on a a high street playing with staff and sleeping in windows.Ginger Boris spends its time visiting stores on Queen.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:29Published 1 week ago Bizarre moment pigeons spotted with tiny cowboy hats in Las Vegas The bizarre moment is captured as pigeons with cowboy hats are spotted in Las Vegas. "I was walking to my home when I spotted the pigeon. I was initially amused by the sight of a pigeon wearing a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:19Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this