Kerala woman claims Anuradha is her mother

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A 45 year old Kerala woman has claimed that Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal is her mother and she has filed a petition before the Family District Court to legally establish the same. According to a report on Timesofindia.com, the lady named Karmala Modex informed reporters that her biological parents Arun and Anuradha Paudwal tied the knot in 1969 and she was born in 1974. She further stated that her parents gave her to Ponnachan and Agnes, as they couldn’t raise her due to their hectic schedules.
