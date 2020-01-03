Global  

Trump-Ordered Strike on Iranian Military Leader Sparks World War 3 Memes

AceShowbiz Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Pentagon has confirmed that President Trump directed the airstrike at Baghdad's international airport that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.
News video: Pentagon Confirms Iranian Military Leader Killed At Baghdad Airport

Pentagon Confirms Iranian Military Leader Killed At Baghdad Airport 00:37

 President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Iran's Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

Oil Prices Jump After Top Iranian Is Killed on U.S. Orders

Analysts warned that the strike on an Iranian military leader raises the prospect of volatility within Iran and Iraq, two major oil producers.
NYTimes.com

Sen. Cory Gardner credits Trump for “decisive action” that killed Iranian military leader

A U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian military commander in Iraq won praise Thursday night from Sen. Cory Gardner, who credited U.S. leaders for "decisive...
Denver Post

