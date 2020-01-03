Coachella 2020: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean headline

Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are headlining the Californian festival.



Recent related news from verified sources Coachella 2020 lineup: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine headline The months-long guessing game is over. Check out the headliners at Coachella 2020, happening this April.

USATODAY.com 5 hours ago



FOXNews.com 3 hours ago



