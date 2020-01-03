Global  

Coachella 2020: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean headline

BBC News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are headlining the Californian festival.
