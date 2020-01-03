Global  

'Malang' first look: Disha looks enticing

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Early today, the first look poster of Mohit Suri's upcoming film, 'Malang' was released. The poster featured the lead of the film, Aditya Roy Kapur and it looked intriguing and it has definitely raised the expectations. A few hours later, now the makers have dropped yet another promising poster that features the hottie Disha Patani.
