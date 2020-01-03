Global  

Surviving R Kelly: Aaliyah was like a 'sacrificial lamb' in abuse 'cover-up', says music boss Damon Dash

Independent Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Dash was in a relationship with a Aaliyah for a year before she died in a 2001 plane crash aged 22
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Damon Dash says Aaliyah wanted to keep R. Kelly away after aannulment

Damon Dash says Aaliyah wanted to keep R. Kelly away after aannulment 01:29

 Dash's interview is part of Lifetime's new documentary, 'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning'.

Recent related news from verified sources

'Surviving R. Kelly, Part II': Aaliyah was a 'sacrificial lamb' in alleged abuse 'cover-up'

Aaliyah's ex-boyfriend is speaking out about alleged sexual abuser R. Kelly in the second part of Lifetime's 'Surviving R. Kelly' docuseries.
USATODAY.com

Aaliyah's Ex Damon Dash Dubs Her 'Sacrificial Lamb' in Drama Over R. Kelly Marriage

In his interview for Lifetime's documentary 'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning', the record executive reveals the late singer wanted nothing to do with...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Colemans1

Michael Coleman RT @Independent: Aaliyah was like a ‘sacrificial lamb’ in R Kelly abuse ‘cover-up’, says music boss Damon Dash https://t.co/s2TUbiJa0l 8 hours ago

jmisraje1111

♥️⚖️🥀🦋⚜️FranceWantsHerStatueBack🗽🌹🌎🇺🇸🍑 RT @brat2381: I know the world is in chaos right now, but I just really wanted to say fvck R. Kelly. Aaliyah was like a ‘sacrificial lamb… 10 hours ago

blaqsbi

blaqsbi Post: Dame Dash Speaks On Aaliyahs Marriage To R. Kelly: Aaliyah Was Like The Sacrificial Lamb: TMZ previewed some… https://t.co/khZvbSFFrC 11 hours ago

Brucey1

Sophie Law RT @IndyMusic: Aaliyah was like a ‘sacrificial lamb’ in R Kelly abuse ‘cover-up’, says music boss Damon Dash https://t.co/XjbZlDdW84 11 hours ago

IndyMusic

Independent Music Aaliyah was like a ‘sacrificial lamb’ in R Kelly abuse ‘cover-up’, says music boss Damon Dash https://t.co/XjbZlDdW84 12 hours ago

IndyArts

Independent Arts Aaliyah was like a ‘sacrificial lamb’ in R Kelly abuse ‘cover-up’, says music boss Damon Dash https://t.co/iZzc5ZS33z 12 hours ago

brat2381

Miss Aja I know the world is in chaos right now, but I just really wanted to say fvck R. Kelly. Aaliyah was like a ‘sacrif… https://t.co/AYr3YIXlkJ 12 hours ago

NalandaLibrary

Nalanda Library Surviving R Kelly: Aaliyah was like a 'sacrificial lamb' in abuse 'cover-up', says music boss Damon Dash… https://t.co/OVH4shQ7VD 12 hours ago

