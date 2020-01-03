Global  

Adam Sandler's Twitter account hacked

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 3 (ANI): The 'Uncut Gems' actor became the latest victim of hacking when a series of racist and offensive posts were made from his Twitter account this Thursday.
Adam Sandler's Twitter account hacked

Adam Sandler's Twitter account hacked

 Adam Sandler's Twitter account was hacked and filled with a slew of racist and sexist messages on Thursday.

