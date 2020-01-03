Global  

Is Hailee Steinfeld' New Song About Niall Horan?

Just Jared Jr Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Hailee Steinfeld released her new song “Wrong Direction” this week and fans have been speculating that the song is about her ex-boyfriend Niall Horan. The title “Wrong Direction” could refer to Niall‘s former band One Direction. In the song, Hailee seemingly implies that someone cheated on her. “Lookin’ back, I probably should have known, but [...]
Niall Horan Keeps a Low Profile After Fans Speculate Hailee Steinfeld's Song Is About Him

Niall Horan keeps a low profile while making his way into an airport on Thursday (January 2) in London, England. The 26-year-old singer’s ex-girlfriend Hailee...
Just Jared

Hailee Steinfeld's single 'Wrong Direction' sparks Niall Horan, One Direction diss track rumors

Hailee Steinfeld set social media ablaze after fans became convinced her new single, “Wrong Direction,” is a diss track to her ex-boyfriend Niall Horan.
FOXNews.com

