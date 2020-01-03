Sophia Lillis' 'Gretel & Hansel' Trailer is So Scary - Watch!
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Sophia Lillis stars in the eerie official trailer for Gretel & Hansel! The new visual featuring the Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase actress was released on Thursday (January 2). Here’s the synopsis: “A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate [...]
GRETEL & HANSEL movie
On January 31, witness the terrifying untold story of the classic tale. Sophia Lillis stars in Gretel & Hansel, coming to theaters everywhere. Watch the all-new full trailer now. #GretelAndHansel #FollowTheCrumbs
Plot synopsis:
The story you know hides a dark secret. From...