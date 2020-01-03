Global  

Sophia Lillis' 'Gretel & Hansel' Trailer is So Scary - Watch!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Sophia Lillis stars in the eerie official trailer for Gretel & Hansel! The new visual featuring the Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase actress was released on Thursday (January 2). Here’s the synopsis: “A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate [...]
News video: GRETEL and HANSEL movie

GRETEL and HANSEL movie 02:21

 GRETEL & HANSEL movie On January 31, witness the terrifying untold story of the classic tale. Sophia Lillis stars in Gretel & Hansel, coming to theaters everywhere. Watch the all-new full trailer now. #GretelAndHansel #FollowTheCrumbs Plot synopsis: The story you know hides a dark secret. From...

GRETEL & HANSEL movie - Hungry - #FollowTheCrumbs [Video]GRETEL & HANSEL movie - Hungry - #FollowTheCrumbs

GRETEL & HANSEL movie - Hungry From the executive producer of Insidious comes a frightening new vision of a classic tale. Sophia Lillis stars in Gretel & Hansel, in theaters everywhere January 31...

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:45Published

Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw In 'Gretel And Hansel' Final Trailer [Video]Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw In 'Gretel And Hansel' Final Trailer

Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola and more star in this final trailer for 'Gretel And Hansel'. A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:00Published


'Gretel & Hansel' Gets Terrifying Official Trailer - Watch Now!

The official trailer for Gretel & Hansel is here, and it’s truly creepy. The new footage dropped on Thursday (January 2). Here’s the synopsis: “A long time...
Just Jared


JustiniaBrianna

Foreign J RT @GandHMovie: Prepare for a terrifying twist on a classic fairytale. From director Osgood Perkins and starring Sophia Lillis, Gretel & Ha… 13 hours ago

WatchGretel_Mov

Watch Gretel & Hansel (2020) Full Movie Online HD WATCH: Final Trailer for Horror Film ‘Gretel & Hansel’ Starring Sophia Lillis https://t.co/XvPuRKwVnJ via @AwardsCircuit 17 hours ago

nangisajayuk

Lil' Kitty ➤ 'Gretel & Hansel' Casts: - Sophia Lillis - Sam Leakey - Charles Babalola - Alice Krige Release Date: January 31… https://t.co/74futHxOwi 1 day ago

dylanjdouglas

Dylan RT @STANLEYURIS1989: sophia lillis!! gretel and hansel!! movie!! https://t.co/c9QkvBHmgW 2 days ago

_Kev115

# RT @GandHMovie: From the executive producer of Insidious comes a frightening new vision of a classic tale. Sophia Lillis stars in Gretel &… 2 days ago

theshape6669

Joshua Wiles I don’t know about you, but I really want to see Gretel & Hansel when it comes out January 31st. I mean it looks cr… https://t.co/HOQqX0Wzma 2 days ago

