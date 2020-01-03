Global  

Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan's son Charlie Noxon dies in tragic skiing accident

Friday, 3 January 2020
Kohan and Noxon's father called his death an 'unfathomable tragedy'
News video: Son Of 'Orange Is The New Black' Creator Dies In Ski Accident

 Charlie Noxon, the son of "Orange is the New Black" and "Weeds" creator Jenji Kohan, died in a skiing accident in Utah Tuesday. The 20-year-old lived in Sherman Oaks and was a student at Columbia University in New York.

Recent related news from verified sources

'Orange Is the New Black' creator Jenji Kohan's son dead after Utah ski accident, police say

Charlie Noxon, the 20-year-old son of “Orange Is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan, has died following a ski accident.
FOXNews.com

Jenji Kohan's 20-Year-Old Son Charlie Died After Failing to Maneuver Ski Turn

Tragic details about the death of Jenji Kohan‘s 20-year-old son have emerged – TMZ Justin Bieber has a new social media platform – Just Jared Jr The royals...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Michaelperez805

Michaelperez80 RT @KTLA: "He was my best work,” Jenji Kohan wrote in an emotional Instagram post after her 20-year-old son was killed in a New Year's Eve… 48 seconds ago

KTLA

KTLA "He was my best work,” Jenji Kohan wrote in an emotional Instagram post after her 20-year-old son was killed in a N… https://t.co/4lNv6dqmuw 10 minutes ago

galo_vasco

Galo Vasco Nunca, nunca esquie! 'Orange Is the New Black' creator Jenji Kohan's son dies in ski accident - CNN https://t.co/LtZursPhh8 1 hour ago

SoCalledErin

Mary Lime RT @latimes: 'OITNB' creator Jenji Kohan mourns son in raw Instagram post https://t.co/hFADzXEt6F 2 hours ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas "He was my best work. A list of adjectives don't do him justice. There is no justice," Kohan wrote in an emotional… https://t.co/6IWX4U92OO 3 hours ago

HowardaHorowitz

Howard a. Horowitz 'Orange Is the New Black' creator Jenji Kohan says her late son was her 'best work' https://t.co/ykNPMTWsj9 5 hours ago

MicahHaley

Micah Haley Very sad indeed. I'm praying for Jenji and her family. ‘Weeds’ Creator Jenji Kohan Calls Son Killed In New Year’s… https://t.co/j0F2sPhxWS 7 hours ago

thephilishere

Phil Lee 'Orange Is the New Black' creator Jenji Kohan says her late son was her 'best work https://t.co/QL7d2GoFEY https://t.co/kd0bL77j31 7 hours ago

