Robert De Niro pays tribute to Martin Scorsese

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Robert De Niro paid tribute to legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese while presenting him with an award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
News video: Robert De Niro Honours Martin Scorsese At 2020 PSFF

Robert De Niro Honours Martin Scorsese At 2020 PSFF 01:40

 Robert De Niro takes the stage at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival to honour his friend and longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese with the Sonny Bono Visionary Award for his work on "The Irishman".

Martin Scorsese's daughter pranks director with Marvel Christmas gift wrapping paper [Video]Martin Scorsese's daughter pranks director with Marvel Christmas gift wrapping paper

Martin Scorsese’s daughter poked fun at her father's controversial views on the Marvel blockbusters by wrapping his Christmas presents in Avengers gift paper.

Martin Scorsese Worked to Get Financing for 'The Irishman' for Ten Years | Director Roundtable [Video]Martin Scorsese Worked to Get Financing for 'The Irishman' for Ten Years | Director Roundtable

Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Fernando Meirelles, Lulu Wang and Todd Phillips joined for the annual director roundtable.

Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Robert De Niro pays tribute to Martin Scorsese as he presents The Irishman director with award at Palm Springs Film Fes… 59 minutes ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Robert De Niro pays tribute to Martin Scorsese as he presents The Irishman director with award at Palm Springs Film… https://t.co/JQTmWrDQoo 9 hours ago

ianslife_in

IANSLIFE Veteran actor #RobertDeNiro paid tribute to legendary filmmaker #MartinScorsese while presenting him with an award… https://t.co/ikHVKpLwzF 10 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY #RobertDeNiro Pays Tribute to the #Goodfellas Director #MartinScorsese at the Palm Springs Film Fest https://t.co/Du0thhBw7p 12 hours ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com #TheIrishman Star #RobertDeNiro Pays Tribute To Legendary Filmmaker #MartinScorsese #Koimoi https://t.co/CIGXvXnpZd 12 hours ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Robert De Niro pays tribute to Martin Scorsese as he presents The Irishman director with award at Palm Springs Film… https://t.co/PR7tClor4b 13 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Robert De Niro pays tribute to Martin Scorsese as he presents The Irishman director with award at Palm Springs Film… https://t.co/SS6XgJBG8R 13 hours ago

