1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Robert De Niro pays tribute to Martin Scorsese as he presents The Irishman director with award at Palm Springs Film Fes… 59 minutes ago Daily Mail Celebrity Robert De Niro pays tribute to Martin Scorsese as he presents The Irishman director with award at Palm Springs Film… https://t.co/JQTmWrDQoo 9 hours ago IANSLIFE Veteran actor #RobertDeNiro paid tribute to legendary filmmaker #MartinScorsese while presenting him with an award… https://t.co/ikHVKpLwzF 10 hours ago LatestLY #RobertDeNiro Pays Tribute to the #Goodfellas Director #MartinScorsese at the Palm Springs Film Fest https://t.co/Du0thhBw7p 12 hours ago Koimoi.com #TheIrishman Star #RobertDeNiro Pays Tribute To Legendary Filmmaker #MartinScorsese #Koimoi https://t.co/CIGXvXnpZd 12 hours ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 Robert De Niro pays tribute to Martin Scorsese as he presents The Irishman director with award at Palm Springs Film… https://t.co/PR7tClor4b 13 hours ago Daily Mail Celebrity Robert De Niro pays tribute to Martin Scorsese as he presents The Irishman director with award at Palm Springs Film… https://t.co/SS6XgJBG8R 13 hours ago