Marvel to introduce its first transgender superhero

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 3 (ANI): Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to introduce its first transgender superhero according to a news report.
News video: Kevin Feige confirms Marvel's first transgender character

Kevin Feige confirms Marvel's first transgender character 00:38

 Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed a trans character will appear in a new superhero movie.

First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon' [Video]First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon'

First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon'. Marvel president Kevin Feige made the revelation at a recent New York Film Academy event. He stated that the character would..

Marvel Releases First 'Black Widow' Trailer [Video]Marvel Releases First 'Black Widow' Trailer

Marvel Releases First 'Black Widow' Trailer. Natasha Romanoff's feature film will officially hit theaters on May 1, 2020. Marvel released the first teaser poster and trailer on Tuesday. Natasha..

Marvel to get first transgender superhero

There's a trans character in a film that's currently being shot, according to Marvel's boss.
BBC News

Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel's First Transgender Character

The Marvel studio head confirms at an event that a transgender character is going to be introduced in an upcoming superhero movie which is currently shooting.
AceShowbiz

