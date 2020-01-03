Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mick Jenkins Announces New Project 'The Circus'

Clash Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
New song 'Carefree' is out now...

*Mick Jenkins* has confirmed plans for new project 'The Circus'.

The ultra-creative rap artist is back in the studio, working with a plethora of guest producers.

New seven song album project 'The Circus' is the result, and it's set to drop on January 10th.

Lead single 'Carefree' is online now, and it's a retrained yet impactful hip-hop bumper, the nagging snare kick underpinning a superb vocal from Jenkins.

The tracklist features a guest spot from EarthGang, while beats come from Black Milk, Hit-Boy, IAMNOBODI, DJ FU, and Beat Butcha.

Check out 'Carefree' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.