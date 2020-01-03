Mick Jenkins Announces New Project 'The Circus'

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New song 'Carefree' is out now...



*Mick Jenkins* has confirmed plans for new project 'The Circus'.



The ultra-creative rap artist is back in the studio, working with a plethora of guest producers.



New seven song album project 'The Circus' is the result, and it's set to drop on January 10th.



Lead single 'Carefree' is online now, and it's a retrained yet impactful hip-hop bumper, the nagging snare kick underpinning a superb vocal from Jenkins.



The tracklist features a guest spot from EarthGang, while beats come from Black Milk, Hit-Boy, IAMNOBODI, DJ FU, and Beat Butcha.



Check out 'Carefree' below.



