Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Here Is The Full Line Up For Coachella 2020

Clash Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Here Is The Full Line Up For Coachella 2020Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will headline...

*Coachella* has confirmed its full line up for 2020.

The desert festival returns to California this year, with Rage Against The Machine reforming to headline.

Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will also headline, with the full line up containing a few surprises.

Elsewhere, Lana Del Rey will perform, joined by Thom Yorke, Run The Jewels, and FKA twigs.

Lil Uzi Vert has been added, with Big Sean, Carly Rae Jepsen, Caribou, Calvin Harris, and many more joining the Coachella bill.

Tickets are on sale now.

Coachella runs between April 10-12 and 17-19 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.



Weekend 1 is sold out  Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P

— Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Playful elephant raids family's garden and throws blanket over its head [Video]Playful elephant raids family's garden and throws blanket over its head

Locals were shocked after a wild elephant raided their garden and played with a blanket that was hanging out to dry. The playful jumbo stomped over the lawn while looking for food in Chonburi,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:52Published

Harry Styles Scores Big Sales Debut With 'Fine Line' [Video]Harry Styles Scores Big Sales Debut With 'Fine Line'

Harry Styles Scores Big Sales Debut With 'Fine Line'. Harry Styles' second record, 'Fine Line,' dropped on December 13 and has sold 478,000 units so far. According to his label, full-album..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Openprodmusic

Open Productions RT @ClashMagazine: Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Caribou, and so many more join the #Coachella2020 line up... https… 1 hour ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH *spots Coachella line up* *Googles "Flights to California"* https://t.co/5PBIvmeWiq #Coachella2020 https://t.co/qQL1cOcKi8 1 hour ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Caribou, and so many more join the #Coachella2020 line up...… https://t.co/RdKXblU9yM 1 hour ago

TheMusicComAu

theMusic.com.au .@flume, @Sampa_The_Great, @thechatsband, @skegss & @kinggizzard among Aussie acts heading to @coachella. Check out… https://t.co/dUSerXIB2i 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.