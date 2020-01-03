Here Is The Full Line Up For Coachella 2020

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

*Coachella* has confirmed its full line up for 2020.



The desert festival returns to California this year, with Rage Against The Machine reforming to headline.



Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will also headline, with the full line up containing a few surprises.



Elsewhere, Lana Del Rey will perform, joined by Thom Yorke, Run The Jewels, and FKA twigs.



Lil Uzi Vert has been added, with Big Sean, Carly Rae Jepsen, Caribou, Calvin Harris, and many more joining the Coachella bill.



Tickets are on sale now.



Coachella runs between April 10-12 and 17-19 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.







Weekend 1 is sold out Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P



— Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020



