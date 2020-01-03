'The Grudge': Atmospheric but mundane (IANS Review, Rating: ** and 1/2) Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

"The Grudge"; Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver; Direction: Nicolas Pesce; Rating: ** and 1/2 (two and half stars) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this