Genelia and Riteish relive their romance from 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Mumbai [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, relived their romantic moments from their debut film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' by posting videos on various social media platforms that were recreated to celebrate 17 years of togetherness. 👓 View full article

