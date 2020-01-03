Global  

Naomi Watts Prays for Rain Amid Australia's 'Horrendous' Bushfire

AceShowbiz Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The 'Gypsy' actress is devastated by Australia's bushfire crisis that destroyed the wildlife in the country, urging her online followers to pray for rain.
News video: 'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis

'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis 00:44

 Naomi Watts has been left "heartbroken" by the bushfire crisis in Australia and urged her followers to "pray for rain" as firefighters continue to struggle to contain the blaze.

