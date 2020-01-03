Global  

Ja Rule Fears World War 3 After Donald Trump + U.S. Kill Top Iranian General

Friday, 3 January 2020
Ja Rule Fears World War 3 After Donald Trump + U.S. Kill Top Iranian GeneralNew York rapper Ja Rule thinks war is on deck. The hip-hop veteran has weighed-in on the possibility of a global battle going down following the United States’ deadly attack on a top Iranian general. Big Facts: Rule went to Twitter Friday and questioned social media not taking the situation seriously. High-Key Details: This week, […]

News video: U.S. Kills Top Iranian General

U.S. Kills Top Iranian General 02:42

 Iran is vowing "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, who reportedly played a role in the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport [Video]U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad&apos;s..

US Airstrike Killed Top Iranian General [Video]US Airstrike Killed Top Iranian General

Frances Wang reports the Pentagon says President Trump ordered the attack to protect U-S personnel abroad.

Oil prices jump 4% after US air strike

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Global oil prices jumped over 3 per cent on Friday after a US airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general in...
Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War Three

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War ThreeA top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump Iran has sparked fears of all-out war after the supreme leader...
