Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New York rapper Ja Rule thinks war is on deck. The hip-hop veteran has weighed-in on the possibility of a global battle going down following the United States’ deadly attack on a top Iranian general. Big Facts: Rule went to Twitter Friday and questioned social media not taking the situation seriously. High-Key Details: This week, […]



The post Ja Rule Fears World War 3 After Donald Trump + U.S. Kill Top Iranian General appeared first on . New York rapper Ja Rule thinks war is on deck. The hip-hop veteran has weighed-in on the possibility of a global battle going down following the United States’ deadly attack on a top Iranian general. Big Facts: Rule went to Twitter Friday and questioned social media not taking the situation seriously. High-Key Details: This week, […]The post Ja Rule Fears World War 3 After Donald Trump + U.S. Kill Top Iranian General appeared first on . 👓 View full article

