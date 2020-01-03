Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chris Brown Sends Prayers To Australia As Wildfires Worsen

SOHH Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Chris Brown Sends Prayers To Australia As Wildfires WorsenR&B singer Chris Brown is praying for the best. The award-winning crooner has come forward to share just how severe the Australia wildfires are right now. Big Facts: Chris Breezy went to his Instagram page to show his support for spreading awareness about Australia’s current crisis. High-Key Details: According to reports, thousands of Australians have […]

The post Chris Brown Sends Prayers To Australia As Wildfires Worsen appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals 01:09

 Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals. Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and Victoria. An estimated 12.35 million acres of land have burned so far. According to professors at the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Hemsworth, Shawn Mendes And More Celebs Donate To Combat Australia Wildfires [Video]Chris Hemsworth, Shawn Mendes And More Celebs Donate To Combat Australia Wildfires

As the devastating wildfires continue to ravage parts of Australia, ET Canada breaks down the growing list of celebrities donating to help the beloved country, including Chris Hemsworth, Shawn Mendes..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:54Published

Drake hopes Rihanna respects his decision to work with her ex Chris Brown [Video]Drake hopes Rihanna respects his decision to work with her ex Chris Brown

Drake apparently hopes Rihanna can respect his decision to move past his feud with Chris Brown and collaborate with her ex on ‘No Guidance’, by putting a "silly" rift behind them.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Brown Shares Gushy Footage Of Ammika Harris Covering Their Newborn Son W/ Kisses

Chris Brown Shares Gushy Footage Of Ammika Harris Covering Their Newborn Son W/ KissesR&B singer Chris Brown really, really, really loves his mini-me. The award-winning crooner has shared new footage giving fans an up-close look at his baby boy....
SOHH

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Send ''Thoughts and Prayers'' to Australia Amid Wildfires

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are shedding light on the devastating wildfires that have been spreading across Australia for months now. Showing no signs of...
E! Online


Tweets about this

hypeshred1

HYPESHRED. Chris Brown Sends Prayers To Australia As Wildfires Worsen https://t.co/3hOkDg70Ih 5 days ago

sohh

SOHH Chris Brown Sends Prayers To Australia As Wildfires Worsen #ChrisBrown https://t.co/2GQYcjpRqK https://t.co/rYk4IAU3Ja 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.