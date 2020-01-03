Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

R&B singer Chris Brown is praying for the best. The award-winning crooner has come forward to share just how severe the Australia wildfires are right now. Big Facts: Chris Breezy went to his Instagram page to show his support for spreading awareness about Australia’s current crisis. High-Key Details: According to reports, thousands of Australians have […]



The post Chris Brown Sends Prayers To Australia As Wildfires Worsen appeared first on . R&B singer Chris Brown is praying for the best. The award-winning crooner has come forward to share just how severe the Australia wildfires are right now. Big Facts: Chris Breezy went to his Instagram page to show his support for spreading awareness about Australia’s current crisis. High-Key Details: According to reports, thousands of Australians have […]The post Chris Brown Sends Prayers To Australia As Wildfires Worsen appeared first on . 👓 View full article

